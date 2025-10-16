Cycle Yatra launched from Delhi to Amritsar to mark 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur To mark 350 years of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom, a cycle yatra from Delhi to Amritsar has been launched to spread his message of sacrifice, faith and protection of human rights. Hundreds of Sikh devotees are taking part in this inspiring journey.

Marking 350 years of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, a grand cycle yatra was flagged off from Delhi to Amritsar on Thursday. This yatra will start from Gurudwara Sheesh Ganj Sahib in Delhi on November 15 and will reach the birthplace of Guru Teg Bahadur in Amritsar. Hundreds of Sikh youths, devotees and social workers are set to take part in this inspiring journey. The aim of this yatra is to spread Guru Tegh Bahadur's message of sacrifice, courage and the protection of faith across the country. The route will cover Delhi, Panipat, Ambala, Ludhiana and Jalandhar before reaching Amritsar.

'He chose martyrdom, not surrender'

Senior Vice President of the Cycling Federation of India, Manjit Singh GK, said that this year marks 350 years since Guru Tegh Bahadur's supreme sacrifice. "He gave his life for the rights and freedom of others but never bowed his head before tyranny," Singh said. He further added that Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings are more relevant today than ever, especially in addressing the challenges Punjab faces such as forced religious conversions and the menace of drug addiction.

Guru Tegh Bahadur: The protector of faith

Guru Tegh Bahadur was martyred on November 24, 1675, in Delhi for refusing to embrace Islam and for opposing the forced conversions of Kashmiri Pandits under Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. He was publicly executed in Chandni Chowk, where Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib now stands in his memory. Every year, November 24 is observed as Shaheedi Diwas (Martyrdom Day) to honour the Guru's sacrifice for the protection of religious freedom and human dignity. Guru Tegh Bahadur was martyred while defending the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits and opposing Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's policy of forced conversion to Islam. He was beheaded in Delhi's Chandni Chowk. In his memory, a gurudwara named Gurudwara Sisganj Sahib was built at the very site.

A journey of devotion and remembrance

The Delhi-to-Amritsar cycle yatra is not just a physical journey but a spiritual one, symbolising the essence of Guru Tegh Bahadur's message - standing firm for righteousness, unity and humanity. The participants aim to carry this message to every corner of society through their dedication and resolve.