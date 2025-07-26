Cyber jihad terror module busted in J-K, suspects operating from Pakistan The police said the terrorists are using apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Wire, and Signal to recruit the locals. Recently, the security agencies also conducted raids at 10 locations across four districts - Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, and Ganderbal - in this regard.

Busting a Pakistan-backed cyber terror module in Jammu and Kashmir, the police on Saturday released the pictures of three terrorists from across the border, who were planning to recruit the locals in the Valley via internet and social media. The terror module was busted by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

In a statement, the police said the local recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir has dropped to single digits in 2025, which is why Pakistan is now turning to 'cyber jihad' to reassert its influence in the Valley. It, however, said the security agencies are fully alert to thwart all such activities.

Police conduct raids at 10 locations

The police said the terrorists are using apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Wire, and Signal to recruit the locals. Recently, the security agencies also conducted raids at 10 locations across four districts - Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, and Ganderbal - in this regard.

Following the raids, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said it has identified one, Abdullah Ghazi, who uses encrypted chats to radicalise the youths in Jammu and Kashmir. Ghazi, the police said, is a member of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, and he operates from Rawalpindi.

Five such modules busted till now

With the recent raids, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted five such modules in the Valley. "They (Pakistan) are trying their best to radicalise local youth, push them toward terrorism, and destabilise the region," CIK SSP Tahir Ashraf Bhatti told IndiaTV, while adding that the security forces will continue to stop such recruitments.

"So far, five such modules operated by various terrorist commanders or handlers have been busted. We are taking strict action in this regard. This action will continue, and more such operations will take place in the coming days. We do not want our innocent youth to get influenced into joining terrorism, ruin their careers, or worsen the situation," he added.

Details of the previously busted four modules:

1. A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist funding module was busted by the police. It was operated by a Pakistani terrorist identified as Sumama aka Babar aka Ilyas.

2. The police had also busted an extortion module of Hizbul Mujahideen. It was operated by Hizbul Mujahideen handler Jaanbaaz Ghazi aka Ghazi Baba.

3. A terrorist module operated by Pakistani terrorist handler Baba Hamas aka Hanzullah of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind was also busted by the police.

4. A recruitment module operated by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Muslim (TLM), a wing of Lashkar-e-Taiba, led by Pakistani handler Baba Hamas was also busted by the police.