CWC meeting today: Top Congress leaders to finalise schedule for Congress president's election

The Congress party has convened a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) today. Top Congress leaders are likely to discuss the farmers' issues and the Covid-19 pandemic. The leaders will also deliberate on the way forward to elect the new party chief.

The CWC is the highest decision making body of the grand old party. The CWC meeting will be chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, who has asked the leadership to hold organisational polls including for the party president's post. Sonia took over as interim Congress president after Rahul Gandhi resigned in the wake of the party's Lok Sabha debacle in May 2019.

Central Election Authority chaired by Madhusudan Mistry had earlier in its report made certain recommendations on the election to the Congress president's post.

There have been demands from a section of the Congress leaders for having a full-time and active party president and an organisational overhaul.

The CWC had in its earlier meeting decided to hold organisational elections, following a storm in the party in August last year over a letter to Sonia Gandhi by a group of 23 leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Mukul Wasnik raising these issues.

Sonia Gandhi had last month met some of these 'letter-writers' and discussed the issues raised by them. The meeting convened at her residence here was also attended by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others.

