CWC meet: Senior Congress leaders voice discontent over alliance with Badruddin Ajmal's party in Assam

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis and other issues, including party's dismal show in the just-concluded Assembly elections in four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry. According to sources, senior party leaders raised questions over party's strategy in Assam where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a comfortable second term.

During the CWC, leaders expressed concerns over alliance with Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF in Assam. The Congress, which headed the Assam Grand Alliance, managed to win just 29 seats in the 126-seat Assam Assembly.

Ghulam Nabi Azad said such decisions should not be taken by state units, rather there should be a central team to take a decision on alliances. Azad said that Congress should have a central team to take decisions on alliance policies. Congress is a national party and there should be uniformity in the alliance policy of the party, Azad said during the meeting.

Sources within the party said that Anand Sharma and Digvijaya Singh too expressed their discontent over alliance with AIUDF. Digvijaya Singh pointed out that Congress has formed governments in the last without aligning with such forces.

Singh also reiterated his demand that Rahul Gandhi should be made the Congress president again.

The Congress has lost most elections since the last Lok Sabha polls and though it has managed to win in Tamil Nadu, it was with the support of its bigger ally and regional player DMK.



The Congress lost in elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Haryana in 2019 and in Delhi and Bihar in 2020. It only won in Jharkhand along with its ally JMM.

