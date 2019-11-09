CWC to meet on Saturday ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Rattled by a different stand of party leaders on abrogation of Article 370, the Congress is to formalise its strategy on the Ayodhya verdict with the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Saturday at 9 a.m.

The consistent official line of the party has been that the Congress wants everyone to abide by the apex court verdict.

"Contrary views are emerging within the party. The leaders are desperate about the political fallout. But party managers want least damage this time. So a resolution may come to give clarity to all congressmen," said a party leader.

Congress' General Secretary in-charge of East UP, Priyanka Gandhi met state party leaders and discussed on how to tackle the verdict whichever way it goes. It was decided in the meeting that the party will not criticise the judgement as it has been maintaining that it will abide by the apex court verdict, sources said.

The party has also cautioned leaders not to make any comment that could damage the political prospects of the Congress.

All the political parties including the RSS has been appealing for calm. Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also initiated an interfaith dialogue, where leaders of RSS were also present.

