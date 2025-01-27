48-hour curfew imposed in Kerala's Mananthavady: Schools, Anganwadis closed from today

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY urfew imposed in Kerala's Mananthavady

Following a fatal tiger attack in Kerala's Wayanad, the government has imposed a 48-hour curfew in certain areas of Mananthavady Municipality. The curfew is imposed from 6 am today and will continue for 48 hours. Authorities are alarmed soon after 47-year old woman was mauled to death by a tiger. It has since been declared a man-eater and is scheduled for culling.

Schools closed in these divisions

As per the official statement issued by the authorities, will schools, Anganwadis, Madrasas, and tuition centers will remain closed in Division 1 (Pancharakolli), Division 2 (Pilakavu), and Division 36 (Chirakkara). Students residing in the affected divisions who attend educational institutions elsewhere will be exempt from attending classes on January 27 and 28.

Furthermore, candidates who are appearing for the PSC exams or exams at educational institutions should contact their division councilor to make necessary arrangements.

Tiger kills woman

47-year-old woman named Radha was killed by Tiger on Friday morning, while plucking coffee at the Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady village. Minister Saseendran said that the move to declare the tiger a man-eater was made after assessing its repeated attacks and the increasing threat to human lives.

The same tiger that killed Radha also attacked Beat Forest Officer Jayasurya, a member of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) deployed for patrolling duty in the area on Sunday. Saseendran said this is the first time a tiger has been declared a man-eater in the state. The decision followed a high-level meeting convened on the Chief Minister's directive to address the growing issue of tiger attacks. Efforts are underway to capture the animal, and a meeting with the Chief Secretary and other officials was held to address public concerns.

The tiger was declared a man-eater after consulting with the Advocate General and other legal experts, with the Chief Minister's support for the decision.

Enhanced security arrangements

In response to the threat posed by the tiger, steps have been taken to clear undergrowth in nearby areas, and surveillance in the region will be intensified. As part of enhanced wildlife management, 100 new cameras will be installed in Wayanad, and 400 AI cameras will be set up across the state by March 31 to strengthen monitoring and prevent wildlife-related attacks, Minister Saseendran said.

During his visit to Radha's house, Saseendran faced intense protests from local residents who blocked his vehicle, expressing anger and demanding a withdrawal of his statement that Radha was killed inside the forest.

Addressing the media after the visit, the minister assured that all necessary measures would be taken and urged people to support the government's efforts. He also promised to personally monitor the progress of these actions and announced that another meeting would be held on January 29 to discuss the issue further.

(With PTI inputs)