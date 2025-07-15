OPINION | Curb crimes in Bihar with a strong hand Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha has said that criminals will not be spared and if required, encounters and bulldozers will be resorted to send a tough message. Notably, the law and order is emerging as a big issue ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

New Delhi:

Nine murders took place within a span of 24 hours in Bihar and nearly a dozen incidents of robberies and murder took place. A bank manager’s body was found inside a well in Beur locality of Patna after he was reported missing since Sunday night. The murders took place in Begusarai, Samstipur and Madhubani. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha has said that criminals will not be spared and if required, encounters and bulldozers will be resorted to send a tough message. Law and order is emerging as a big issue ahead of the Bihar assembly elections. Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishore questioned why criminals were not encountered during the last twenty years. Arresting one or two big fish among the criminals won’t do, he said. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the government is only making loud noises and criminals are moving around fearlessly.

In Patna, there were firings in three areas during the last 24 hours in which a lawyer was killed barely 300 metres away from Sultanganj police station. In Fulwari Sharif, a student was shot and the killers vanished. In Gaurichak, a bike mechanic was shot by criminals in the foot. The attackers had come in a car brandishing a pistol.

In Begusarai, three persons were shot in broad daylight and one youth died while two others are seriously wounded. Six masked gunmen came on two bikes and fired at the three victims. In Chhapra, a businessman Raju Rai was shot in his abdomen and foot, 100 metres away from the police station. In Madhubani, a youth Salman was shot dead inside his home and the assassin was caught by neighbours. In Samastipur, murderers slashed the neck of a 14-year-old boy killing him on the spot.

In Arrah, villagers attacked an excise squad which had gone to catch bootleggers. One bootlegger was killed on the spot, while villagers took a jawan of Special Auxilliary Police as hostage and stopped traffic.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha blamed the RJD for the crime situation, saying criminals have gained courage because of the RJD. Congress MP Pappu Yadav alleged that officials were busy in extortion giving a go-by to maintaining law and order. In all, there have been 50 murders in Bihar during the last 13 days. This is a serious situation. The state government does not have more time nor options in hand, except to carry out a statewide crackdown on criminals.

Merely comparing today’s situation with ‘jungle raj’ during Lalu Yadav’s regime will not do. Criminals must be crushed with a strong hand. Police must instil fear in the minds of criminals and if required, it can take resort to encounters or bulldozers. All-out efforts must be made to curb crimes, but in order to do that, it needs backing from the political masters. The government must show a strong determination to root out crimes. It is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s responsibility to ensure that the rule of law is upheld. If he misses, the people of Bihar will not forgive him.

Ahmedabad air crash: Release final report soon

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has directed all airline operators using 209 Boeing aircraft to check the fuel control switch locking mechanism by July 21. This directive comes two days after the release of the preliminary report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau on the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash. AAIB had issued the preliminary report on Saturday midnight in which it was mentioned that the fuel control switch of Air India Dreamliner was put off, cutting off fuel supply to the engine.

In the audio, one pilot was heard asking his colleague, whether he had switched off the fuel, and the second pilot replied that he did not. On the basis of this cockpit voice recording, it is being speculated that the air crash took place because of pilot error. Strangely, the AAIB preliminary report was published by Wall Street Journal two days before it was officially released. Western media like SkyNews, BBC, CNN and Reuters prominently published portions of this report and squarely put the blame on the ill-fated plane’s pilots.

The Pilots’ Association questioned this speculation, saying that the report has been prepared with the objective of putting the pilots in the dock without carrying out a full-fledged probe. Some experts said that those probing this crash do not even know the basic functions of this aircraft and are now pointing fingers at the pilots. Actually, the AAIB report was released at midnight without any signature or attribution. Experts say that Boeing company had issued an advisory in 2019 to all operators to change the Throttle Control Module in all Boeing 787-8 aircraft, after which Air India changed the TCM in 2019 and 2023. The fuel control switch falls within this module.

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu has said that this is a preliminary report and the probe is ongoing. Hence, no final conclusion should be drawn on its basis. He also said that it will be incorrect to point fingers at the pilots’ error and all should wait for the final report. People in India and the rest of the world want to know, in a nutshell, why the Air India Dreamliner plane crashed in Ahmedabad? Where was the main error? How did both engines fail soon after take-off? Why did the aircraft crash within 30 seconds? The preliminary report does not reply to any of these questions. Instead, it has raised new questions. Was the report released to shield Boeing? Was the report released to squarely put the blame on the ill-fated plane’s pilots? Why was this report released around midnight? Why did the international media make a one-sided interpretation of this report?

All these questions require answers. The probe into the Air India crash should not be made to pinpoint blame on anybody or to shield anybody. The main purpose of this probe is to find out why the unfortunate tragedy took place? So that in future, we can save people from danger. The question is not about the fate of a single flight. It relates to all Boeing aircraft that are flying daily across the world. The detailed report must come out soon. There should be little scope for waiting.

Omar Abdullah: Give him dignity & respect

There was drama in the Valley when Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, sneaked out of his official residence, without telling anyone, walked through the markets of Srinagar on Monday with his followers, scaled the wall of Mazaar-e-Shuhda to pay respects to the martyrs of 1931 who died during Dogra regime. Martyrs Day fell on Sunday, but local administration did not permit anybody, including Omar, his father Dr Farooq Abdullah and former CM Mehbooba Mufti, Altaf Bukhari, and Sajjad Lone, to go the graves of martyrs, citing law and order issues. Most of these leaders were confined to their homes by the local administration.

On Monday, Omar Abdullah try to go the Mazaar again, he was stopped by police, there was a scuffle, and he had to return, only to sneak out of his home to reach the martyrs’ graves. His father Dr Farooq Abdullah also managed to reach the Mazaar and offered Fateha prayers. Omar Abdullah alleged that the “unelected administration of Jammu and Kashmir” at the instance of the Centre was trying to stop “elected people’s representatives” from offering prayers to martyrs. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, wrote on X: “What is wrong in visiting the graveyard of martyrs? This is not only unfortunate, it also snatches the democratic right of a citizen. What happened this morning to an elected Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, is unacceptable. Shocking. Shameful.”

The manner in which police behaved with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah cannot be justified by any means. He is an elected chief minister. The manner in which the CM scaled the wall of the graveyard, leaving his security staff behind, is also risky. There is no doubt that it was political compulsion on part of Omar Abdullah to visit Mazaar-e-Shuhda. He knows that Kashmiri Pandits also celebrate July 13 as Black Day. He knows that this could hurt the feelings of Kashmiri Pandits, but to keep him confined to his home, and prevent him from visiting the Mazaar is not the right step. Omar Abdullah’s behaviour after becoming Chief Minister has been quite dignified. He should be dealt with dignity and respect.

