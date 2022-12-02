WATCH: CTET aspirants create ruckus during Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav's public meet in Muzaffarpur

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. WATCH: CTET aspirants create ruckus during Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav's public meet in Muzaffarpur .

Bihar news : Several CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) aspirants created ruckus in Bihar's Muzaffarpur today (December 2). The CBSE CTET aspirants protested during Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's public meeting which was taking place in Muzaffarpur on Friday.

As per news reports, the exams for CBSE CTET 2022 can be held from December 2022 to January 2023. The registration process for CTET 2022 began on October 31, 2022, and the last date was November 24, 2022.

More details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

