CRPF to replace NSG commandos from security of 9 'Z Plus' category VIPs: Check full list

The VIP security will now be given from the National Security Guard (NSG) to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a phased manner, said MHA sources. The change will be completed in about two months.
The protection of nine Z-plus category VIPs being guarded by NSG will be replaced by CRPF. The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z+ followed by Z, Y+, Y and X.
Here is full list of VIPs:
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
- Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
- Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani
- Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal
- Chattisgarh Assembly Speaker and former Chief Minister Raman Singh
- Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chief Ghulam Nabi Azad
- Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu
- National Conference President Farooq Abdullah
Z plus is the highest category of armed VIP security cover which is protected by the CRPF VIP security wing. The CRPF provides static and mobile security to VIP protectees. Z-plus advanced security liaison (ASL) is the second highest level of protection after SPG cover.
More details are awaited in this regard.