CRPF to replace NSG commandos from security of 9 'Z Plus' category VIPs: Check full list

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Left), LK Advani (in mid) and Rajnath Singh (right).

The VIP security will now be given from the National Security Guard (NSG) to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a phased manner, said MHA sources. The change will be completed in about two months.

The protection of nine Z-plus category VIPs being guarded by NSG will be replaced by CRPF. The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z+ followed by Z, Y+, Y and X.

Here is full list of VIPs:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal Chattisgarh Assembly Speaker and former Chief Minister Raman Singh Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chief Ghulam Nabi Azad Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu National Conference President Farooq Abdullah

Z plus is the highest category of armed VIP security cover which is protected by the CRPF VIP security wing. The CRPF provides static and mobile security to VIP protectees. Z-plus advanced security liaison (ASL) is the second highest level of protection after SPG cover.

More details are awaited in this regard.