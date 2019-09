Image Source : MANISH PRASAD CRPF men at the site of the IED cache

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday seized 20 kg of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) in Chhattisgarh. The explosives were seized during a search operation in Jagargunda area of Sukma District. The explosives were hidden by the Naxals.

The Naxals had hidden the explosives in a fox hole under ground. Teams of CRPF 174 batallion and 150th batallion carried out the operation. The cache of explosives was found on Jagargunda road in the area.

