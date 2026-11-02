CRPF records 12 consecutive months without operational fatalities, a rare milestone after 47 years

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has completed 12 consecutive months without an operational fatality, marking its first such period in 47 years, Director General GP Singh said. The last operational fatality in the force was reported on October 30, 2025, with the previous comparable period ending in January 1979.

Singh described the achievement as a significant milestone in the force's history. In a post on X, he said the CRPF had reached the mark while continuing to remain deployed and actively engaged across major operational theatres, where it has also achieved what he called significant breakthroughs.

Modern equipment and faster medical care help CRPF reach milestone

Singh attributed the milestone to the provision of modern equipment, improved training and strategic planning. He also highlighted the force's focus on post-incident response, particularly the rapid evacuation of injured personnel to secondary and tertiary medical facilities.

The emphasis on getting injured personnel to advanced medical care quickly, he said, had contributed significantly to the achievement. The CRPF chief did not detail individual measures or operations in his post.

CRPF continues operations across key security theatres

The CRPF continues to carry out internal security duties across the country. Its deployments include operations against Left-Wing Extremism, counter-terrorism duties in Jammu and Kashmir, and counter-insurgency responsibilities in the Northeast.

The force has also seen changing security priorities as Maoist activity has declined. The CRPF's attention is increasingly focused on challenges in Manipur, even as it continues to monitor areas previously affected by Maoist violence.

Singh said the force remains committed to maintaining peace and protecting citizens. "We remain committed to keep the country peaceful & safe for all its citizens," he wrote.

The CRPF, one of India's key central armed police forces, is involved in a wide range of internal security operations. Its 12-month period without an operational fatality marks a rare break in a long history of operational risk, while the force remains deployed in areas where security challenges continue.

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