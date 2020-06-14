Image Source : PTI 10 CRPF personnel, 5 policemen test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir (Representative image)

Ten CRPF personnel and five Jammu and Kashmir policemen tested positive for COVID-19 in the Union Territory on Sunday, officials said. While five policemen are from Shopian district police lines, 10 CRPF personnel were from different battalions posted in south Kashmir, they said.

The officials said their tests were undertaken at SKIMS laboratory here and were among 92 positive cases in total detected at the laboratory on Sunday.

None of these troopers or policemen had any recent travel history, they said.

The contact tracing of the COVID positive CRPF personnel and policemen has been started so that they can be quarantined, the officials said.

This is the third time in the last five days that Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have tested positive for coronavirus.

On June 10, 28 CRPF personnel had tested positive, while 24 of them tested positive on Saturday. A 40-year-old CRPF personnel, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here on June 8.

