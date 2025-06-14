CRPF jawan killed in IED blast during anti-Naxal operation at Odisha-Jharkhand border

A CRPF jawan was killed in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in the dense Saranda forest near the Odisha-Jharkhand border on Saturday, officials said. The martyred jawan, Assistant Sub-Inspector Satyawan Kumar Singh, hailed from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, and was part of the CRPF’s 134th battalion. He was engaged in a joint operation with the Odisha Police, Jharkhand Police, and CRPF to locate and recover explosives allegedly looted by Maoists.
According to officials, the operation was launched in the wake of a Maoist raid near a stone quarry in Sundergarh district of Odisha on May 27, during which the ultras reportedly seized a cache of explosives.
ASI Satyawan Kumar Singh succumbed to injuries
While the joint forces were combing the forest, a hidden Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated, fatally injuring ASI Singh. He was evacuated to a hospital in Rourkela in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries, the CRPF said."Brave Assistant Sub Inspector Satyawan Kumar Singh of 134 Battalion of SF #CRPF sacrificed his life in the line of duty in an IED blast on 14 June 2025 during the ongoing anti-maoist operation in Langalkata area of Rourkela (Odisha). CRPF salutes our brave warrior's indomitable courage, valour and devotion to the motherland. We always stand with the family of our brave man," the CRPF said on a post in X.