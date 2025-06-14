CRPF jawan killed in IED blast during anti-Naxal operation at Odisha-Jharkhand border The CRPF jawan was evacuated to a hospital in Rourkela in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Bhubaneswar:

A CRPF jawan was killed in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in the dense Saranda forest near the Odisha-Jharkhand border on Saturday, officials said. The martyred jawan, Assistant Sub-Inspector Satyawan Kumar Singh, hailed from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, and was part of the CRPF’s 134th battalion. He was engaged in a joint operation with the Odisha Police, Jharkhand Police, and CRPF to locate and recover explosives allegedly looted by Maoists.

According to officials, the operation was launched in the wake of a Maoist raid near a stone quarry in Sundergarh district of Odisha on May 27, during which the ultras reportedly seized a cache of explosives.

ASI Satyawan Kumar Singh succumbed to injuries

While the joint forces were combing the forest, a hidden Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated, fatally injuring ASI Singh. He was evacuated to a hospital in Rourkela in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries, the CRPF said.

"Brave Assistant Sub Inspector Satyawan Kumar Singh of 134 Battalion of SF #CRPF sacrificed his life in the line of duty in an IED blast on 14 June 2025 during the ongoing anti-maoist operation in Langalkata area of ​​Rourkela (Odisha). CRPF salutes our brave warrior's indomitable courage, valour and devotion to the motherland. We always stand with the family of our brave man," the CRPF said on a post in X.