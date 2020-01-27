Monday, January 27, 2020
     
  4. In picture-perfect moment, CRPF dog salutes Commanding Officer in downtown Srinagar

A CRPF dog's salute to a Commanding Officer is winning hearts. Alok Srivastava, Commanding Officer of the 49th Battalion, was distributing sweets on the morning of January 26, when he was greeted by a special salute.

Manish Prasad Manish Prasad @manishindiatv
Srinagar Updated on: January 27, 2020 19:18 IST
A CRPF dog's salute to a Commanding Officer is winning hearts. Alok Srivastava, Commanding Officer of the 49th Battalion, was distributing sweets on the morning of January 26, when he was greeted by a special salute. CRPF Dog Sonia, the four-legged soldier, lifted up its forelegs to salute the Commanding Officer. Srivastava reciprocated the salute. 

The picture-perfect moment of the Belgian Malinois dog saluting the CRPF man was captured in NawaKadal in downtown Srinagar.  Srinagar's NawaKadal was rocked by a grenade attack days back. 

 

