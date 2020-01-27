In picture-perfect moment, CRPF dog salutes Commanding Officer in downtown Srinagar

A CRPF dog's salute to a Commanding Officer is winning hearts. Alok Srivastava, Commanding Officer of the 49th Battalion, was distributing sweets on the morning of January 26, when he was greeted by a special salute. CRPF Dog Sonia, the four-legged soldier, lifted up its forelegs to salute the Commanding Officer. Srivastava reciprocated the salute.

Picture Perfect from NawaKadal, Downtown, #Srinagar on #RepublicDay2020.CO49Bn distibuting Sweets in Yesterday Morning & met #CRPF dog Sonia with his Handler.Sonia Salutes her CO. And then CO Alok Srivastava Salute back in Quick response with smile @crpfindia.@indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/OOQhWbxcGj — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) January 27, 2020

The picture-perfect moment of the Belgian Malinois dog saluting the CRPF man was captured in NawaKadal in downtown Srinagar. Srinagar's NawaKadal was rocked by a grenade attack days back.