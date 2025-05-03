CRPF dismisses jawan for concealing marriage to Pakistani woman without intimation CRPF dismissed jawan Munir Ahmed for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani woman and violating national security protocols.

New Delhi:

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has dismissed one of its jawans, Munir Ahmed, for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani woman and allowing her to overstay in India beyond her visa validity, citing concerns over national security, official sources said on Saturday.

Ahmed, who was last posted with the CRPF's 41st Battalion — a key unit responsible for internal security duties — was "dismissed from service" under provisions that allow removal without a formal inquiry.

“Munir Ahmed has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa. His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security,” said CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) M. Dhinakaran.

The marriage between Munir Ahmed and Menal Khan was reportedly solemnised via a video call on May 24 last year. The matter came to light recently after the Indian government ordered all Pakistani nationals to leave India in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives.

A CRPF internal investigation found that Ahmed not only failed to inform his department about his marriage, as required under service rules, but also did not report that his wife had overstayed in India beyond her permitted duration.

Officials emphasised that in sensitive organizations like the CRPF, such concealment of personal ties to foreign nationals, particularly from adversarial nations, is viewed as a serious security breach.

The dismissal highlights the CRPF’s strict enforcement of security protocols and its zero-tolerance approach towards any conduct deemed potentially harmful to national interests.

(PTI inputs)