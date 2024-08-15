CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh given additional charge of National Security Guard by Centre

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Anish Dayal Singh with Amit Shah.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Anish Dayal Singh was given the additional charge of the National Security Guard (NSG) today (August 15) following the appointment of incumbent Nalin Prabhat as Jammu and Kashmir Police special director general.

Prabhat will assume the role of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's chief following the retirement of RR Swain on September 30. In an order, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Singh, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Manipur cadre, will hold the additional charge of director general (DG) NSG till the joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier.

Prabhat, a 1992-batch IPS officer, was deputed to the AGMUT cadre from the Andhra Pradesh cadre on Wednesday (August 14) by the Union government.

Anish Singh will be heading 3 forces

With the latest NSG charge, Singh will be heading three forces as he has been holding the additional charge of DG Central Industrial Security Force since August after incumbent DG Nina Singh retired from service.

Official sources said the government is set to make a number of IPS appointments in the next few days as the Border Security Force is being headed in an additional capacity by Sashastra Seema Bal DG Daljit Singh Chaudhary while the Narcotics Control Bureau will have a vacancy at the top as its DG SN Pradhan will retire this month-end.

The post of the Director of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad is also being handled in an additional capacity since February 28.