CRPF comes to aid of ex-employee affected by Delhi riots

The Central Reserve Police Force has come to the aid of a former employee who was affected by the anti-CAA Delhi riots. On Wednesday, Director General, CRPF, A.P. Maheshwari, presented a cheque for Rs 11 lakh to Alish Mohammad, a retired CRPF head constable.

Mohammad, while receiving the cash assistance, was in tears. He expressed gratitude to the Director General and the CRPF for their support.

The retired CRPF employee's house in the riot-hit Bhagirathi Vihar area in Delhi was damaged and plundered during the violence that rocked several parts of northeast Delhi.

Also Read: COVID-19: BJP leader asks Delhi Police to suspend use of breath analyser tests

Also Read:NCLT Mumbai orders liquidation of Nirav Modi's scam-hit firm