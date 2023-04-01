Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF ASI allegedly hangs self to death in Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir: In a shocking incident, a junior officer of the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) allegedly hanged himself to death in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Saturday, April 1. According to the police, the deceased was an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) ranked officer and committed suicide in Charar-e-Sharief area of Budgam district.

"The body of the officer, posted at Radar Station in Chrar-e-Sharief, has been sent to hospital for post-mortem," the police said, as per news agency IANS.

Earlier on February 3, an ASI of the CRPF had allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at a guard post at the Intelligence Bureau director's residence in New Delhi. The victim was identified as 53-year-old Rajbir Singh who was deployed at the guard post at the residence of the Intelligence Bureau director.

The Central Reserve Police Force is considered India's largest central armed police force and has a sanctioned strength of more than 300,000 personnel. It came into existence as the Crown Representative's Police on 27 July 1939. After Indian independence, it became the Central Reserve Police Force on the enactment of the CRPF Act on 28 December 1949. Besides law and order and counter-insurgency duties, the CRPF has played an increasingly large role in India's general elections.

