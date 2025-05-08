Crisis-hit Pakistan blocks India TV's Facebook posts exposing its propaganda amid tensions with India Already under witnessing high inflation and an unprecedented economic slowdown, Pakistan is now reeling under a severe blow after India carried out precision strikes on 21 terror launch pads in its territory. Pakistani authorities are now targeting India TV's news report to hide the truth.

New Delhi:

Facing a huge setback and widespread damage to terror outfits it hosts and sponsors, Pakistan has now resorted to blocking India TV's new coverage, exposing its propaganda and lies following the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor in which 21 such targets were reduced to rubble on Wednesday.

India TV's Facebook page received multiple messages from the social media platform's parent company Meta on Thursday stating that one of of its posts have been made available in Pakistan following a legal request from the country's telecom authority.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)India TV's official Facebook page received notice about a news report posted on the account getting blocked in Pakistan following a legal complaint from the nation's telecommunication authority.

But the whitewashing doesn't just stop here, the Facebook page is continuously receiving notifications about Pakistani authorities trying to block and remove multiple pieces of news content and even trying to block the page completely in their country.

What was the post about

The Facebook post dated May 5, two days before Operation Sindoor, was a video of India TV's report about people in Muzaffarabad and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir starting to store rations and essential goods, fearing a strike from India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack which led to heightened tensions between the two nations.

The post has since been taken down by Facebook from India TV's page, but the report is available on other social media platforms such as YouTube. Watch it here: