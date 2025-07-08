Crippled and cornered: Pakistan Navy left exposed and humiliated as India's Operation Sindoor triumphs Pakistan’s Navy remains docked weeks after Operation Sindoor, crippled by ageing warships, Chinese tech failures, and collapsing morale. As India asserts dominance at sea, Pakistan’s fleet has virtually vanished from the Arabian waters.

New Delhi:

Weeks after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s Navy remains missing from its own seas. Once a chest-thumping arm of its military bluff, the force today is in complete disarray tied down by decaying warships, failed Chinese technology, a hollow submarine arm and collapsing morale. As India’s naval arm flexed full-spectrum dominance from stealth strikes to deep-sea surveillance Pakistan’s naval fleet was nowhere to be seen.

After Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s Navy went dark

When India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 retaliating for the Pahalgam terror attack the Navy didn’t just support the air and land assault. It locked down the Arabian Sea. The Indian Navy’s Carrier Battle Group created a virtual no-access zone for Pakistan’s air and sea elements. MiG-29Ks patrolled from above. Stealth frigates enforced radar silence. Karachi Port was under watch and Pakistan’s Navy? Nowhere.

Not a single combat ship challenged India’s dominance during or after the operation. Pakistan’s principal warships haven’t left Karachi for weeks.

Even as India made public its missile tests and sorties from sea, Islamabad was scrambling to manage visuals even using morphed images to pretend readiness. One viral photo turned out to be edited showing a missile launch that never happened.

Pakistan’s warships rot in dry docks

At the core of the crisis is Pakistan’s crumbling fleet. The backbone of its Navy still comprises British-origin Type-21 frigates acquired in the 1990s. These ships long past their service life now demand constant, expensive maintenance with spare parts either unavailable or obsolete.

Add to this the newer Chinese Type-054A frigates delivered between 2021 and 2023 which were supposed to be the showpiece of Pakistan’s naval modernisation. But those too are back in dry dock plagued by radar glitches, propulsion failures and unfixable faults. Karachi Shipyard, already overwhelmed, lacks the diagnostic systems or software to service them. Attempts to rope in Chinese engineers have stalled over cost and tech transfer issues. The result? Ships built to patrol are now pier-side ornaments. Not one of these Chinese frigates has been in active operations since India’s Operation Sindoor.

Submarine Power? Just Two Left to Sail

Pakistan often claims underwater supremacy in the region but reality tells a different story. Of its five Agosta-class submarines only two are currently operational. The rest are stuck in long-overdue overhauls, with no delivery timelines. The “air-independent propulsion” upgrades in Turkey have missed deadline after deadline.

The Indian Navy by contrast has 17 submarines operational including nuclear-powered ones like INS Arihant and conducts regular undersea patrols.

Today the reality is that Pakistan’s undersea fleet is more in brochures than in water

Naval officers without combat sea time

It’s not just the ships that are broken, the system is too. Young naval officers in Pakistan are completing academy training only to be assigned to ships under repair. With no active deployments, most spend months sitting idle unable to log even basic operational sea hours. The lack of exposure is feeding into a generation of untested, undertrained and unmotivated officers.

Military exercises have either been cancelled or reduced to token gestures. Several international drills were reportedly called off citing “technical readiness” concerns.

India advances while Pakistan struggles

While Pakistan struggles to refit its rusting fleet, India has gone full throttle. In the weeks after Sindoor, the Indian Navy commissioned:

INS Tamal, a frontline stealth frigate INS Udaygiri, another Nilgiri-class stealth vessel INS Arnala, the first in a fleet of 16 shallow-water anti-submarine crafts

The difference couldn’t be starker. While India’s Navy grows stronger by the week, Pakistan is watching from the shore.

India has also increased patrol frequency in Pakistan’s backyard. Naval air sorties over the Arabian Sea have doubled since May with Indian radar now reaching deep into Pakistan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Chinese Weapons, Pakistani Dependence, Zero Reliability

During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan relied heavily on Chinese-supplied weapons, jets, missiles, and radar systems. Most failed to activate or intercept.

The Type-054A frigates dubbed the pride of Pakistan’s fleet, couldn’t even leave port. Propulsion systems failed mid-mission during earlier deployments and radar malfunctions meant Pakistan couldn’t monitor maritime incursions. The cooling systems on board those ships also buckled under summer temperatures forcing emergency engine shutdowns.

Chinese-supplied SEMT Pielstick diesel engines have emerged as a chronic weak link especially in tropical maritime conditions like the Arabian Sea.

So when the Indian Navy sailed in with gas-turbine-powered stealth warships and electronic warfare superiority, Pakistan could do little more than watch.

Gwadar is defenceless, China’s strategic interests at risk

The collapse of Pakistan’s maritime deterrence also has massive implications for China. Beijing’s multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road investment in Gwadar Port is now sitting exposed. Without a functional navy Pakistan simply cannot protect Gwadar’s sea lanes.

For China, this means reduced strategic leverage in the Arabian Sea and for India, it’s a golden opportunity to dominate these vital shipping routes.

India’s Navy already runs exercises with the US, France, Japan, Australia and the UAE. Pakistan meanwhile has been quietly dropped from most regional multilateral drills.