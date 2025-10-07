'Crime against Constitution': Rahul, Kharge condemn killing of Dalit man by lynching in Rae Bareli On the night of October 2, a man named Hariom was on his way to his in-laws' house. During this time, some villagers brutally beat him up on suspicion of theft, leading to his death.

Rae Bareli:

The Congress Party on Tuesday called Rae Bareli lynching incident a 'crime against Constitution'. Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi have condemned the incident in a joint statement.

“Our country has a Constitution that recognizes every individual with a sense of equality. There is a law that grants equal status to the safety, rights, and expression of every citizen. What happened in Raebareli is a grave crime against the Constitution of this country. It is a crime against the Dalit community and a stain on this nation and society,” the two leaders said in a joint statement.

About the incident

On the night of October 2, a man named Hariom was on his way to his in-laws' house. During this time, some villagers brutally beat him up on suspicion of theft, leading to his death. While dying, Hariom allegedly called Rahul Gandhi’s name, seeking his help. Several videos of the entire incident have gone viral on social media.

Accused arrested

Raebareli Police on Saturday arrested five men for allegedly lynching Hariom after mistaking him for a thief.

Rahul Gandhi dials victim’s father

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached out to the father and brother of the Dalit man who was lynched in Raebareli, expressing his full support and standing firmly with them during this difficult time.

“The horrific lynching of a Dalit youth in Raebareli is both heartbreaking and enraging. In his final moments, as he was being mercilessly beaten with sticks and belts, the deceased young man remembered his last hope - Shri Rahul Gandhi. For Rahul ji, who represents Raebareli in Parliament and considers its people his family, this tragedy is deeply wounding. He has personally spoken to the father and brother of the deceased and stands in complete solidarity with them in this hour of unbearable grief. He has also expressed his profound concern over the dangerous normalisation of lynching in India, vowing that such violent elements must face their legal end,” Pawan Khera posted on X.