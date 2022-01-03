Crew member at Mumbai-Goa cruise ship with over 2,000 onboard tests Covid positive

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Cordelia cruise ship (Representational image)

Highlights The cruise ship left for Goa with over 2,000 people on-board including passengers, crew members

Covid tests of all those on-board are being conducted

The cruise ship is currently harboured near the Mormugao Port cruise terminal, Vasco

A crew member at Cordelia Cruise ship which departed from Mumbai to Goa with over 2,000 people on-board including passengers, other crew members, has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to reports, the crew member has been isolated at the ship while Covid tests of all those on-board including 1,471 passengers, 595 crew members, are being done. However, their test reports are awaited.

According to news agency ANI, the cruise ship is harboured near the Mormugao Port cruise terminal, Vasco.

"We got the information around 9 am from the ship doctor that a crew member has been tested positive. As soon as we got the information, we informed the government authorities and stopped the ship outside," ANI quoted ship agent JM Baxi, Pernulkar as saying.

Meanwhile, in another development, the sizable number of tourists that descended on Goa for the Christmas-New Year festival season may be behind the COVID-19 positivity rate crossing 10 per cent on Sunday, officials said.

They said 388 cases were detected on Sunday from 3,604 tests, a positivity rate (cases per 100 test) of 10.7 per cent.

The addition during the day took the tally in the coastal state to 1,81,570, while one death increased the toll to 3,523, an official said. So far, 1,76,376 people have been discharged, including 54 on Sunday, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,671, he said.

Margao in South Goa leads with 211 active cases, followed by 201 in Panaji, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

