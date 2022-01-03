Monday, January 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • As per genome sequencing reports of Dec 30-31, Omicron found in 84 per cent of Covid samples tested: Delhi Health Minister
  • Delhi Assembly revokes suspension of BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan
  • Number of registrations for COVID vaccination of children aged 15-18 crosses 12 lakh: CoWIN data
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Crew member at Mumbai-Goa cruise ship with over 2,000 onboard tests Covid positive

Crew member at Mumbai-Goa cruise ship with over 2,000 onboard tests Covid positive

The crew member has been isolated at the ship while Covid tests of all those on-board including 1,471 passengers, 595 crew members, are being done.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2022 15:06 IST
Cordelia cruise ship (Representational image)
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Cordelia cruise ship (Representational image)

Highlights

  • The cruise ship left for Goa with over 2,000 people on-board including passengers, crew members
  • Covid tests of all those on-board are being conducted
  • The cruise ship is currently harboured near the Mormugao Port cruise terminal, Vasco

A crew member at Cordelia Cruise ship which departed from Mumbai to Goa with over 2,000 people on-board including passengers, other crew members, has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to reports, the crew member has been isolated at the ship while Covid tests of all those on-board including 1,471 passengers, 595 crew members, are being done. However, their test reports are awaited.

According to news agency ANI, the cruise ship is harboured near the Mormugao Port cruise terminal, Vasco.

"We got the information around 9 am from the ship doctor that a crew member has been tested positive. As soon as we got the information, we informed the government authorities and stopped the ship outside," ANI quoted ship agent JM Baxi, Pernulkar as saying.

ALSO READ'Omicron common viral fever; but cautions, precautions necessary': Yogi Adityanath

Meanwhile, in another development, the sizable number of tourists that descended on Goa for the Christmas-New Year festival season may be behind the COVID-19 positivity rate crossing 10 per cent on Sunday, officials said.

They said 388 cases were detected on Sunday from 3,604 tests, a positivity rate (cases per 100 test) of 10.7 per cent.

The addition during the day took the tally in the coastal state to 1,81,570, while one death increased the toll to 3,523, an official said. So far, 1,76,376 people have been discharged, including 54 on Sunday, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,671, he said.

Margao in South Goa leads with 211 active cases, followed by 201 in Panaji, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Omicron LIVE Updates

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News