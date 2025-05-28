Crescent moon sighted, Eid al-Adha 2025 to be celebrated in India on June 7 The crescent moon marking the start of Zil Hijjah has been sighted in India. As a result, Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) will be celebrated across the country on June 7, 2025 (Saturday).

New Delhi:

The crescent moon marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah was sighted in India, officially confirming that Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) will be celebrated on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Eid al-Adha, observed on the 10th day of Zil Hijjah, is one of the most significant festivals in Islam, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice in obedience to God.

India to observe Eid a day after Saudi Arabia

While Saudi Arabia and some other Gulf countries will observe Eid al-Adha on June 6, India, following its own moon sighting, will celebrate it a day later, in line with traditional practice.

Key Islamic dates

Dhul Hijjah begins: May 29

Day of Arafah: June 6

Eid al-Adha: June 7

Significance of Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. The occasion is marked by the ritual of animal sacrifice, with the meat shared among family, friends, and the less fortunate.

As communities across India prepare for the festivities, authorities emphasise the importance of observing safety protocols and maintaining communal harmony during this significant religious occasion.