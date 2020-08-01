10 killed as crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam

Image Source : FILE Crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. At least 10 people have been reported killed in the incident

At least 10 people were crushed to death, while 1 person was injured after a crane collapsed in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The incident was reported from Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, DCP Suresh Babu confirmed.

According to the details, the crane collapsed while performing a load test at Hindustan Shipyard.

Image Source : FILE A crane collapsed while performing a load test at Hindustan Shipyard, in Visakhapatnam today

Four of the victims were employees of HSL while the rest belonged to a contracting agency, District Collector Vinay Chand told reporters.

The mishap occurred when the victims were engaged in erecting the crane, Police Commissioner RK Meena told PTI.

Image Source : FILE Crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Image Source : FILE The crane collapsed while performing a load test at Hindustan Shipyard.

Three of the bodies were recovered and identified, police said. The rescue operations were on.

A video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH A crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 10 dead and 1 injured in the incident, says DCP Suresh Babu. pic.twitter.com/BOuz1PdJu3 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage