10 killed as crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam

At least 10 people were crushed to death, while 1 person was injured after a crane collapsed in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The incident was reported from Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, DCP Suresh Babu confirmed.
According to the details, the crane collapsed while performing a load test at Hindustan Shipyard.
Four of the victims were employees of HSL while the rest belonged to a contracting agency, District Collector Vinay Chand told reporters.
The mishap occurred when the victims were engaged in erecting the crane, Police Commissioner RK Meena told PTI.
Three of the bodies were recovered and identified, police said. The rescue operations were on.
A video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI.
#WATCH A crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 10 dead and 1 injured in the incident, says DCP Suresh Babu. pic.twitter.com/BOuz1PdJu3— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020
(With PTI Inputs)