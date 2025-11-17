Cracks in INDIA bloc? SP leader says Akhilesh Yadav should lead Opposition alliance instead of Congress With 99 MPs, Congress is the second largest party in the Lok Sabha and currently leads the INDIA bloc. However, party's drubbing in Bihar polls where it won just six seats out of the 61 it contested has triggered murmurs about a leadership change in the opposition alliance.

New Delhi:

It appears that cracks have started to appear in the INDIA bloc after the Congress' thrashing in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, with a section of Samajwadi Party leaders believing that party chief Akhilesh Yadav should lead the opposition alliance. Ravidas Mehrotra, SP MLA from Lucknow Central, on Monday said the Samajwadi Party is the third largest party in the Lok Sabha with 37 MPs and thus, it should lead the INDIA bloc.

"All office bearers, MLAs, and MPs of our party want Akhilesh ji to lead the INDIA bloc. The Samajwadi Party is the third largest party (in Lok Sabha), and everyone has expressed this view with full consensus," he said.

Mehrotra also said that the Samajwadi Party will contest on at least 350 seats in the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. When asked over party's alliance, the MLA said a decision in this regard will be taken by the party's national leadership.

With 99 MPs, Congress is the second largest party in the Lok Sabha and currently leads the INDIA bloc. However, party's drubbing in Bihar polls where it won just six seats out of the 61 it contested has triggered murmurs about a leadership change in the opposition alliance. Notably, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has suggested that the INDIA bloc needs a change in leadership and its supremo Mamata Banerjee should lead it.

"BJP has good organisational strength in Bihar and the Congress failed to match them, which was reflected in the vote results. Mark my words, TMC will romp home with an absolute majority under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee in the 2026 polls... Yes, Didi should be the face of the non-BJP front to fight the communal, divisive, dictatorial and undemocratic politics of the BJP," TMC MP Kalyan Bandyopadhyay told news agency PTI last week.

Coming to the recently concluded Bihar elections, the Mahagathbandhan collectively won 35 seats - Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 25, Congress six, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) two, and one each for Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).