Cracks in INDIA bloc? CPI(M) questions Rahul Gandhi, 'if he can hug PM Modi, why not Pinarayi Vijayan?'

New Delhi:

Differences within the opposition INDIA bloc have once again come into the spotlight after CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby publicly questioned the Congress leadership over its approach towards the Left party in Kerala. Speaking about the issue, Baby expressed disappointment over comments made by Congress leaders during election campaigns in Kerala. He said several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, repeatedly accused the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) of having a secret understanding with the BJP.

Baby questions Rahul Gandhi

Baby also referred to Rahul Gandhi's past statement that political differences prevented him from embracing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He questioned this argument, pointing out that Rahul Gandhi had publicly hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament despite being political opponents.

According to Baby, if such gestures are possible across party lines, political disagreements should not be used as a reason to maintain distance from leaders who are part of the broader opposition camp.

Criticism over demand for Vijayan’s arrest

The CPI(M) leader also objected to Congress leaders demanding the arrest of Pinarayi Vijayan during election campaigns in Kerala. He said it was surprising that leaders belonging to parties that are part of the same opposition alliance would make such accusations against each other while claiming to be united against the BJP and the RSS at the national level.

Baby stressed that all parties within the INDIA alliance should engage in self-reflection if they want to strengthen opposition unity. He said every constituent party must examine its actions and rhetoric to ensure that differences at the state level do not weaken the alliance's larger goal of challenging the BJP nationally.

INDIA Bloc meeting held in Delhi

The remarks come days after a meeting of the INDIA alliance was held in New Delhi on June 8. The meeting, chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, was attended by around 50 leaders from 25 opposition parties.

While the alliance has been trying to present a united front against the BJP, Baby's comments shed light on the continuing tensions and disagreements among some of its key members.

Also Read: Sudip Bandyopadhyay joins TMC rebel camp in another big jolt to Mamata, meets Bhupender Yadav