CPI(M) seeks answers of one hundred questions from PM Modi ahead of his Kerala visit

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), on Sunday protested against PM Modi across 14 districts in Kerala ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state to take part in "Yuvam-23". Left workers posed one hundred questions to PM Modi over various issues.

PM Modi is scheduled to attend Yuvam-2023, an interaction with youngsters, organised by the BJP at Kochi on April 24.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) state secretary, MV Govindan, began the protest at Kollam while Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor, EP Jayarajan, launched the event at Thiruvananthapuram.

The CPI(M) leaders sought a reply from PM Modi on various issues, including the recent Pulwama controversy caused due to the revelation of Satyapal Malik, the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Govindan lashed out at PM Modi, who will be in the state for the next few days, saying the prime minister should respond to Malik's shocking revelations on the Pulwama attack in which 40 soldiers lost their lives.

He said the BJP and Narendra Modi should answer the conspiracy behind the Pulwama attack.

"Malik made some shocking revelations. He said Narendra Modi and other senior leaders cannot shy away from the responsibility of the martyrdom of 40 Indian soldiers...He said PM Modi did not allow him to speak," Govindan said.

Govindan said neither the PM nor the BJP government has yet responded to the allegations of Malik.

The DYFI has launched a massive campaign asking 100 questions to PM Modi on various issues faced by the youth and the country such as unemployment, poor wages, sale of public sector companies among others.

Hundreds of flex boards, raising questions to PM Modi, have been erected by the DYFI next to the BJP boards welcoming the Prime Minister.

All India president of DYFI and Rajya Sabha MP, AA Rahim, said the party was asking one hundred questions to PM Modi, who had not faced a single press meet in the last nine years.

The DYFI has also launched a QR code which will open the questions to the Prime Minister.

