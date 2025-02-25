CPM-led LDF wins 15 out of 30 wards in Kerala local body bypolls, UDF secures 12 The notification for the upcoming local body by-elections in Kerala has been issued for 30 wards across 13 districts, with Wayanad excluded.

In the recent local body by-elections held across Kerala, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) secured 15 out of 30 wards. In comparison, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) emerged victorious in 12 wards. Three independent candidates also won, but the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to secure a single seat, according to the results released by the State Election Commission (SEC).

The UDF expressed satisfaction with its performance, claiming an increase in its share of seats from 10 to 12. While the LDF managed to hold the most seats, it lost three compared to the previous election.

The bypolls took place across 30 wards in 13 districts of Kerala, with each district electing candidates to fill vacancies in local bodies. The results sparked political debates across the state, with the UDF celebrating its victories and interpreting them as a sign of growing discontent with the ruling Left government.

Leader of Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, was quick to claim that the UDF's success reflected a growing anti-incumbency sentiment among voters. He stated that these victories would provide the UDF with a significant boost in the lead-up to the local body elections later this year.

“The results of these bypolls are a clear indication that the people of Kerala are dissatisfied with the present Left government, which is marked by corruption and greed," Satheesan added. He argued that the ongoing loss of trust in the Left administration would lead to its eventual ouster.

Despite the setbacks, the LDF remains the dominant force in Kerala politics, but the UDF’s improved performance in this election signals that the upcoming elections could present a tougher challenge for the ruling front.

The byelection notification was issued for 30 wards across 13 districts, excluding Wayanad. It includes one corporation ward (Sreevaraham in Thiruvananthapuram), two block panchayat wards, three municipal wards and 24 gram panchayat wards.

(Inputs from PTI)