Image Source : PTI Over 1.93 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still with states: Centre

More than 1.93 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost and through direct state procurement categories, more than 24 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 22,27,33,963 doses, the ministry said.

"As many as 1,93,95,287 are still available with the states and UTs to be administered," it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

ALSO READ: India records 1,32,364 new COVID cases, 2,713 deaths in a day; recovery rate stands at 92.79%

ALSO READ: Vaccinating children against COVID not priority from WHO perspective: Vaccines expert

Latest India News