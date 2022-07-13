COVID-19 vaccine: Ashok Gehlot asks Centre to make 'precautionary dose' free amid rising coronavirus cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks during a press conference.

COVID-19 vaccine news : Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday (July 13) urged the Centre to provide the precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to people aged 18-45 years.

“Corona infection cases have increased across the country in the last few days. Experts believe that one of the reasons for this is the decrease in immunity of the vaccine over time and not getting the precaution (booster) dose on time," he tweeted.

Noting that the central government provides free of cost precautionary dose to people above 60 years of age, Gehlot said the same benefit should be extended to the 18-45 age group in the country.

When does the administration of precaution doses begin in India?

India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to ensure that they along with their family members, especially the elderly, get the precautionary dose of the vaccine against coronavirus on time and take necessary precautions like hand hygiene and masks.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also said that it is a matter of satisfaction that today the country has a comprehensive protective shield of vaccines.



"We have reached close to 200 crore vaccine doses. The precaution dose is also being rapidly administered in the country," he noted.

"If it is time for a precaution dose after your second dose, then you must take this third dose. Make your family members, especially the elderly, take a precautionary dose. We also have to take necessary precautions like hand hygiene and masks," Modi said.

The prime minister also called on people to be alert to diseases caused by the surrounding filth during the rainy season.



