Thursday, April 29, 2021
     
COVID: 'Treat vaccination as national duty', says MP home minister Narottam Mishra

"Lockdown, mask, sanitizer, corona curfew are all temporary arrangements, the vaccine is the permanent solution and I urge people especially youth to consider it as their national duty," Mishra said.

PTI PTI
Bhopal Updated on: April 29, 2021 17:42 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Treat vaccination as national duty: Narottam Mishra.

 

As COVID-19 cases surged in Madhya Pradesh, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday appealed to people to treat vaccination as the national duty, saying the vaccine is the only permanent solution against coronavirus.

"Lockdown, mask, sanitizer, corona curfew are all temporary arrangements, the vaccine is the permanent solution and I urge people especially youth to consider it as their national duty," Mishra told reporters as registration for free inoculation for the people between 18 and 44 years got underway.

He also urged people not to attack doctors, paramedical staff, nursing staff and policemen in the event of the death of any person as they are putting themselves at grave risk for the safety of the citizens.

 

