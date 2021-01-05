India reports 16,375 new COVID cases, 201 fatalities; death toll at 1,49,850

Image Source : PTI Kolkata: Children look at a mural depicting frontline workers fighting against COVID-19, at Brahmahapur in Kolkata, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,03,56,845 on Tuesday, with 16,375 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,75,958 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.32 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll increased to 1,49,850 with 201 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,75,958, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload continues to remain below the 3 lakh-mark.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 38 2 4848 2 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 2943 127 873149 252 7118 3 3 Arunachal Pradesh 87 6 16598 15 56 4 Assam 3087 33 212199 67 1054 2 5 Bihar 4380 93 247484 505 1408 3 6 Chandigarh 267 14 19348 68 321 1 7 Chhattisgarh 9766 214 270337 1349 3412 12 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 8 1 3369 1 2 9 Delhi 4689 355 611970 727 10597 12 10 Goa 851 50 49741 88 743 2 11 Gujarat 9047 203 234558 898 4321 3 12 Haryana 2737 153 257652 391 2923 6 13 Himachal Pradesh 1646 184 53216 304 946 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2684 291 117211 419 1891 5 15 Jharkhand 1528 73 113125 232 1036 1 16 Karnataka 10226 686 900202 1283 12110 3 17 Kerala 63324 2143 712389 5145 3160 19 18 Ladakh 240 16 9194 21 127 19 Madhya Pradesh 8609 243 232390 857 3648 7 20 Maharashtra 49955 5516 1847361 10362 49695 29 21 Manipur 1109 1 26862 47 361 3 22 Meghalaya 139 4 13204 18 139 23 Mizoram 79 9 4147 20 8 24 Nagaland 173 5 11683 10 79 25 Odisha 2100 117 326507 298 1885 2 26 Puducherry 357 1 37261 28 635 2 27 Punjab 3069 292 158972 490 5400 24 28 Rajasthan 8189 302 299375 755 2714 4 29 Sikkim 485 21 5307 22 129 30 Tamil Nadu 7970 157 801414 985 12166 10 31 Telengana 5039 67 281400 317 1554 3 32 Tripura 73 10 32826 11 385 33 Uttarakhand 3966 410 86611 703 1535 8 34 Uttar Pradesh 12505 353 567964 1054 8413 10 35 West Bengal 9671 775 536084 1347 9817 25 Total# 231036 12917 9975958 29091 149850 201

There are 2,31,036 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.63 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The 201 new fatalities include 29 from Maharashtra, 25 from West Bengal, 12 from Delhi, 19 from Kerala and 10 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,49,850 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 49,695 from Maharashtra followed by 12,110 from Karnataka, 12,166 from Tamil Nadu, 10,597 from Delhi, 9,817 from West Bengal, 8,413 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,118 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,400 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

