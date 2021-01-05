Tuesday, January 05, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India reports 16,375 new COVID cases, 201 fatalities; death toll at 1,49,850

India reports 16,375 new COVID cases, 201 fatalities; death toll at 1,49,850

The 201 new fatalities include 29 from Maharashtra, 25 from West Bengal, 12 from Delhi, 19 from Kerala and 10 from Uttar Pradesh.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 05, 2021 9:51 IST
india coronavirus cases
Image Source : PTI

Kolkata: Children look at a mural depicting frontline workers fighting against COVID-19, at Brahmahapur in Kolkata, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,03,56,845 on Tuesday, with 16,375 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,75,958 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.32 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll increased to 1,49,850 with 201 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,75,958, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload continues to remain below the 3 lakh-mark.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 38 4848 62  
2 Andhra Pradesh 2943 127  873149 252  7118
3 Arunachal Pradesh 87 16598 15  56  
4 Assam 3087 33  212199 67  1054
5 Bihar 4380 93  247484 505  1408
6 Chandigarh 267 14  19348 68  321
7 Chhattisgarh 9766 214  270337 1349  3412 12 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 8 3369 2  
9 Delhi 4689 355  611970 727  10597 12 
10 Goa 851 50  49741 88  743
11 Gujarat 9047 203  234558 898  4321
12 Haryana 2737 153  257652 391  2923
13 Himachal Pradesh 1646 184  53216 304  946
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2684 291  117211 419  1891
15 Jharkhand 1528 73  113125 232  1036
16 Karnataka 10226 686  900202 1283  12110
17 Kerala 63324 2143  712389 5145  3160 19 
18 Ladakh 240 16  9194 21  127  
19 Madhya Pradesh 8609 243  232390 857  3648
20 Maharashtra 49955 5516  1847361 10362  49695 29 
21 Manipur 1109 26862 47  361
22 Meghalaya 139 13204 18  139  
23 Mizoram 79 4147 20  8  
24 Nagaland 173 11683 10  79  
25 Odisha 2100 117  326507 298  1885
26 Puducherry 357 37261 28  635
27 Punjab 3069 292  158972 490  5400 24 
28 Rajasthan 8189 302  299375 755  2714
29 Sikkim 485 21  5307 22  129  
30 Tamil Nadu 7970 157  801414 985  12166 10 
31 Telengana 5039 67  281400 317  1554
32 Tripura 73 10  32826 11  385  
33 Uttarakhand 3966 410  86611 703  1535
34 Uttar Pradesh 12505 353  567964 1054  8413 10 
35 West Bengal 9671 775  536084 1347  9817 25 
Total# 231036 12917  9975958 29091  149850 201 

There are 2,31,036 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.63 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The 201 new fatalities include 29 from Maharashtra, 25 from West Bengal, 12 from Delhi, 19 from Kerala and 10 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,49,850 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 49,695 from Maharashtra followed by 12,110 from Karnataka, 12,166 from Tamil Nadu, 10,597 from Delhi, 9,817 from West Bengal, 8,413 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,118 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,400 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Also Read | 4 types of coronavirus variants circulating around globe since first case was reported in Wuhan: WHO

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News