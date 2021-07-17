India logs 38,079 new COVID cases, 560 deaths; recovery rate rises to 97.31 per cent

India recorded 38,079 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 560 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the active cases in the country now stand at 4,24,025. The recovery rate has climbed to 97.31 per cent.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|3
|7360
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|24854
|672
|1896499
|3001
|13097
|16
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4262
|85
|37628
|356
|199
|2
|4
|Assam
|19569
|898
|519697
|2656
|4961
|24
|5
|Bihar
|782
|15
|713377
|104
|9626
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|58
|9
|60995
|15
|809
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3967
|49
|982003
|358
|13492
|3
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|16
|6
|10573
|8
|4
|9
|Delhi
|657
|14
|1409739
|79
|25023
|1
|10
|Goa
|1659
|120
|164696
|236
|3106
|4
|11
|Gujarat
|606
|31
|813743
|70
|10074
|12
|Haryana
|836
|2
|759041
|40
|9586
|8
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1136
|14
|199584
|138
|3504
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2116
|12
|313098
|208
|4362
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|340
|4
|341128
|51
|5120
|16
|Karnataka
|31422
|984
|2812869
|2748
|36079
|42
|17
|Kerala
|122436
|2923
|2993242
|10697
|15155
|130
|18
|Ladakh
|105
|3
|19929
|9
|206
|19
|Lakshadweep
|79
|10
|9925
|20
|49
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|235
|18
|780884
|33
|10510
|21
|Maharashtra
|104647
|5858
|5965644
|13452
|126727
|167
|22
|Manipur
|9033
|475
|72305
|643
|1350
|10
|23
|Meghalaya
|4166
|172
|51396
|264
|931
|5
|24
|Mizoram
|5741
|129
|20829
|351
|120
|3
|25
|Nagaland
|1082
|32
|24875
|60
|519
|3
|26
|Odisha
|19478
|311
|925526
|2317
|4925
|64
|27
|Puducherry
|1248
|59
|116486
|161
|1775
|2
|28
|Punjab
|1238
|94
|580677
|194
|16215
|3
|29
|Rajasthan
|503
|19
|943842
|54
|8947
|30
|Sikkim
|2320
|2
|20441
|152
|319
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|29230
|720
|2468236
|2986
|33652
|46
|32
|Telangana
|10028
|73
|621541
|784
|3751
|4
|33
|Tripura
|4639
|44
|67928
|473
|723
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|698
|6
|333348
|32
|7355
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1339
|60
|1683691
|140
|22711
|6
|36
|West Bengal
|13484
|153
|1485017
|1025
|17980
|10
|Total#
|424025
|6397
|30227792
|43916
|413091
|560
Meanwhile, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul has said the next 100-125 days are critical in the fight against COVID-19. The statement was made while informing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a target to stall the third wave of the pandemic and it is possible.
Addressing a press conference, he said the world is moving towards a third wave of Covid and even the prime minister has mentioned this and said it is a warning that everything cannot be taken for granted.
"Leaving the North and South American regions, all other WHO regions are moving from bad to worse. The world is moving towards a third wave and this is a fact. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has asked us to take this as a red flag and warning. The prime minister has given us the target to stall the third wave and it is possible," Paul said.
Also, the BJP has decided to hold meetings at the district and division levels and prepare health volunteers in 56,000 villages and 12,000 wards, keeping in mind a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The work to prepare these volunteers will be completed by July 20.
A decision in this regard was taken at the state executive meet here, which was inaugurated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda virtually.