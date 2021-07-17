India logs 38,079 new COVID cases, 560 deaths; recovery rate rises to 97.31 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Yamuna Khadar

India recorded 38,079 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 560 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the active cases in the country now stand at 4,24,025. The recovery rate has climbed to 97.31 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 3 7360 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 24854 672 1896499 3001 13097 16 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4262 85 37628 356 199 2 4 Assam 19569 898 519697 2656 4961 24 5 Bihar 782 15 713377 104 9626 1 6 Chandigarh 58 9 60995 15 809 7 Chhattisgarh 3967 49 982003 358 13492 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 16 6 10573 8 4 9 Delhi 657 14 1409739 79 25023 1 10 Goa 1659 120 164696 236 3106 4 11 Gujarat 606 31 813743 70 10074 12 Haryana 836 2 759041 40 9586 8 13 Himachal Pradesh 1136 14 199584 138 3504 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2116 12 313098 208 4362 1 15 Jharkhand 340 4 341128 51 5120 16 Karnataka 31422 984 2812869 2748 36079 42 17 Kerala 122436 2923 2993242 10697 15155 130 18 Ladakh 105 3 19929 9 206 19 Lakshadweep 79 10 9925 20 49 20 Madhya Pradesh 235 18 780884 33 10510 21 Maharashtra 104647 5858 5965644 13452 126727 167 22 Manipur 9033 475 72305 643 1350 10 23 Meghalaya 4166 172 51396 264 931 5 24 Mizoram 5741 129 20829 351 120 3 25 Nagaland 1082 32 24875 60 519 3 26 Odisha 19478 311 925526 2317 4925 64 27 Puducherry 1248 59 116486 161 1775 2 28 Punjab 1238 94 580677 194 16215 3 29 Rajasthan 503 19 943842 54 8947 30 Sikkim 2320 2 20441 152 319 1 31 Tamil Nadu 29230 720 2468236 2986 33652 46 32 Telangana 10028 73 621541 784 3751 4 33 Tripura 4639 44 67928 473 723 1 34 Uttarakhand 698 6 333348 32 7355 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 1339 60 1683691 140 22711 6 36 West Bengal 13484 153 1485017 1025 17980 10 Total# 424025 6397 30227792 43916 413091 560

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul has said the next 100-125 days are critical in the fight against COVID-19. The statement was made while informing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a target to stall the third wave of the pandemic and it is possible.

Addressing a press conference, he said the world is moving towards a third wave of Covid and even the prime minister has mentioned this and said it is a warning that everything cannot be taken for granted.

"Leaving the North and South American regions, all other WHO regions are moving from bad to worse. The world is moving towards a third wave and this is a fact. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has asked us to take this as a red flag and warning. The prime minister has given us the target to stall the third wave and it is possible," Paul said.

Also, the BJP has decided to hold meetings at the district and division levels and prepare health volunteers in 56,000 villages and 12,000 wards, keeping in mind a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The work to prepare these volunteers will be completed by July 20.

A decision in this regard was taken at the state executive meet here, which was inaugurated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda virtually.

