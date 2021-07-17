Saturday, July 17, 2021
     
  India logs 38,079 new COVID cases, 560 deaths; recovery rate rises to 97.31 per cent

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul has said the next 100-125 days are critical in the fight against COVID-19.

New Delhi Published on: July 17, 2021 9:18 IST
Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Yamuna Khadar 

India recorded 38,079 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 560 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the active cases in the country now stand at 4,24,025. The recovery rate has climbed to 97.31 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 7360 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 24854 672  1896499 3001  13097 16 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4262 85  37628 356  199
4 Assam 19569 898  519697 2656  4961 24 
5 Bihar 782 15  713377 104  9626
6 Chandigarh 58 60995 15  809  
7 Chhattisgarh 3967 49  982003 358  13492
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 16 10573 4  
9 Delhi 657 14  1409739 79  25023
10 Goa 1659 120  164696 236  3106
11 Gujarat 606 31  813743 70  10074  
12 Haryana 836 759041 40  9586
13 Himachal Pradesh 1136 14  199584 138  3504
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2116 12  313098 208  4362
15 Jharkhand 340 341128 51  5120  
16 Karnataka 31422 984  2812869 2748  36079 42 
17 Kerala 122436 2923  2993242 10697  15155 130 
18 Ladakh 105 19929 206  
19 Lakshadweep 79 10  9925 20  49  
20 Madhya Pradesh 235 18  780884 33  10510  
21 Maharashtra 104647 5858  5965644 13452  126727 167 
22 Manipur 9033 475  72305 643  1350 10 
23 Meghalaya 4166 172  51396 264  931
24 Mizoram 5741 129  20829 351  120
25 Nagaland 1082 32  24875 60  519
26 Odisha 19478 311  925526 2317  4925 64 
27 Puducherry 1248 59  116486 161  1775
28 Punjab 1238 94  580677 194  16215
29 Rajasthan 503 19  943842 54  8947  
30 Sikkim 2320 20441 152  319
31 Tamil Nadu 29230 720  2468236 2986  33652 46 
32 Telangana 10028 73  621541 784  3751
33 Tripura 4639 44  67928 473  723
34 Uttarakhand 698 333348 32  7355
35 Uttar Pradesh 1339 60  1683691 140  22711
36 West Bengal 13484 153  1485017 1025  17980 10 
Total# 424025 6397  30227792 43916  413091 560 

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul has said the next 100-125 days are critical in the fight against COVID-19. The statement was made while informing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a target to stall the third wave of the pandemic and it is possible.

Addressing a press conference, he said the world is moving towards a third wave of Covid and even the prime minister has mentioned this and said it is a warning that everything cannot be taken for granted.

"Leaving the North and South American regions, all other WHO regions are moving from bad to worse. The world is moving towards a third wave and this is a fact. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has asked us to take this as a red flag and warning. The prime minister has given us the target to stall the third wave and it is possible," Paul said.

Also, the BJP has decided to hold meetings at the district and division levels and prepare health volunteers in 56,000 villages and 12,000 wards, keeping in mind a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The work to prepare these volunteers will be completed by July 20.

A decision in this regard was taken at the state executive meet here, which was inaugurated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda virtually.

