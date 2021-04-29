Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. COVID patient jumps to death from 4th floor of Chandigarh hospital.

A 42-year-old COVID-19 patient who was undergoing treatment at the PGIMER here allegedly jumped to his death from the fourth floor of the hospital on Thursday.

While police said they are investigating the matter, the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), in a statement, said the Panchkula resident was admitted to the institute on April 11.

“He was COVID-19 positive and under treatment for post-COVID fungal pneumonia. He was adequately treated in RICU (Respiratory Intensive Care Unit) and shifted to a private ward on April 28,” the statement said.

The patient jumped out of the window of his room on Thursday afternoon, it said.

“Immediately after that he was taken to (PGIMER) emergency, where he was declared dead. The patient was under treatment for anxiety by the psychiatry department,” the statement said.

