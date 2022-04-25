India logs 2,541 new COVID cases, 30 fatalities in past 24 hours; active cases at 16,522

Highlights
- The fatality rate was 1.21 per cent as on Monday
- A total of 4,25,21,341 people have so far recovered from the COVID-19 infection
- The death toll in the country has now climbed to 5,22,223
With 2,541 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's active cases were at 16,522, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll climbed to 5,22,223 with 30 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,21,341 while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have reached 1,87,71,95,781.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|9905
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|34
|1
|2304898
|2
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|64199
|296
|4
|Assam
|1356
|2
|716212
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|17
|818251
|2
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|35
|7
|90798
|2
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|18
|2
|1138183
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3975
|270
|1844734
|812
|26167
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|25
|3
|241528
|3
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|98
|5
|1213204
|17
|10943
|12
|Haryana
|1780
|88
|976894
|329
|10618
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|74
|1
|280547
|5
|4134
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|53
|3
|449186
|9
|4751
|15
|Jharkhand
|22
|429867
|2
|5317
|16
|Karnataka
|1718
|3
|3905159
|63
|40057
|17
|Kerala***
|2712
|54
|6467877
|203
|68843
|24
|24
|18
|Ladakh
|5
|1
|28011
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|69
|1030515
|6
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|916
|47
|7728091
|95
|147834
|2
|2
|22
|Manipur
|27
|135065
|2
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|5
|1
|92196
|1
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|700
|38
|225491
|68
|695
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|1
|34728
|1
|760
|26
|Odisha
|128
|1
|1278737
|8
|9124
|27
|Puducherry
|3
|3
|163815
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|165
|12
|741513
|9
|17744
|29
|Rajasthan
|150
|7
|1273630
|8
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|2
|38695
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|334
|24
|3415193
|28
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|213
|2
|787469
|19
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|1
|99957
|1
|922
|34
|Uttarakhand
|433
|10
|429262
|2
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1199
|77
|2048188
|133
|23505
|2
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|255
|9
|1996556
|32
|21201
|Total#
|16522
|649
|42521341
|1862
|522223
|6
|24
|30
