Tuesday, April 27, 2021
     
COVID: Mumbai Police Commissioner instructs cops to sport face shields on duty

PTI PTI
Mumbai Published on: April 27, 2021 15:34 IST
Image Source : HEMANT NAGRALE (FACEBOOK)

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale has instructed police personnel working in the field to wear two masks and face shields to protect themselves from the COVID-19 infection, an official said on Tuesday.

The top cop's instructions have come in the light of police checkpoints set up across the city to crackdown on unnecessary movement of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, deputy commissioner of police (operation) S Chaitanya said.

The police have been monitoring the movement of vehicles and people at many places, including the exit and entry points of the city, to ensure strict implementation of the COVID-19 curbs, the official said.

Hence, the police commissioner recently instructed personnel on field to wear two masks and face shields to stay protected while on duty, he said.

The city police have lost six personnel from different police stations to coronavirus in the second wave so far, he added.

