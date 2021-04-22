COVID-19: Maharashtra records 67,013 fresh cases, over 568 deaths

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Maharashtra records 67,013 fresh cases, over 568 deaths.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra recorded as many as 67,013 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 40,94,840.

As many as 62,298 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 33,30,747.

The number of active cases stands at 6,99,858.

Mumbai recorded 7,410 new cases and 75 fatalities, taking the city's case tally to 82,616 and the death toll to 12,583.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 81.34 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.53 per cent.

Currently, 39,71,917 patients are in home quarantine and 29,014 are in institutional quarantine.

