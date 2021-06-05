COVID: Maharashtra records 13,659 fresh cases, 300 fatalities

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Maharashtra records 13,659 new cases, 300 deaths and 21,776 discharges today.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra recorded as many as 13,659 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 58,19,224.

As many as 300 deaths were reported in the state today, taking the total tally of fatalities to 99,512 in Maharashtra.

As many as 21,776 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 55,28,834.

The number of active cases stands at 1,88,027.

Mumbai city reported 866 new COVID-19 cases, 1,045 recoveries and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total recovered cases in Mumbai reached to 6,77,445 today.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 95.01 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.71 per cent.

Currently, 14,00,052 patients are in home quarantine and 7,093 are in institutional quarantine.

