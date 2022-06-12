Maharashtra records 2,922 covid cases, sees marginal dip with over 150 less infections from day before

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at Gateway of India in Mumbai on May 31.

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 2,922 fresh covid cases with one fatality. The state saw a dip in cases after it recorded 159 cases less than the previous day, a state health official said.

A 37-year-old man from Pune was diagnosed with BA.5 sub-variant. Officials stated that his sample was processed at the Pune-based Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research and recovered in home isolation. The man had returned from England on May 12.

The state is now left with 14,858 active cases. Maharashtra's overall caseload went up to 79,07,631 and the number of Covid fatalities to 1,47,868.

The state Covid recovery rate now stands at 97.94 per cent, the official said. The case fatality rate is 1.86 per cent.

A total of 41,302 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra to 8,12,78,846.

A total of 1,392 people were discharged after Covid treatment, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 77,44,905, the health department said.

The lone Covid fatality in Maharashtra was reported from Mumbai. Of the total 14,858 active cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai accounts for 10,047, Thane 2,460, Raigad 470 and Palghar 378.

Mumbai's cumulative Covid cases

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,745 fresh Covid cases and one death on Saturday. This takes the tally here to 10,78,944 and the toll to 19,571, a civic official said. Of the new cases, only 99 required hospitalisations, of which 11 needed oxygen support, taking the overall number of such patients to 34, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The recovery count increased by 888 to touch 10,49,326, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 10,047, up from 9,191 a day earlier, he said. He said 14,227 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, due to which the overall number of tests went up to 1,72,74,399. BMC data showed the recovery rate was 97 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between June 4 and 10 was 0.122 per cent, while the caseload doubling time stood at 561 days.

India's Covid tally

India recorded 8,329 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 10 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (June 11), the country saw a total of 3,791 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.69 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,48,308.

The total active cases of Covid in India have risen to 40,370, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 36,267. An increase of 4,103 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

(With Inputs from PTI)

