Maharashtra records 1,881 new coronavirus cases, over 80% higher than yesterday

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,881 fresh Covid cases, a rise of over 81% from Monday while alone Mumbai contributed with 1,242 infections.

The health department stated that a single case of the Omicron B.A.5 variant was reported.

"A 31-year-old woman from Pune was found positive for B.A.5 variant", the health department stated. The report further stated that the woman was asymptomatic and recovered in home isolation.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 1,036 infections.

Prior to this, it was on February 19 when Maharashtra recorded 1,635 new cases post which the cases were on a downward trend, however, once again on Tuesday, new Covid infections are close to 2000.

Mask mandate back in Maharashtra

In view of rising cases, the government advised people to wear masks in public places. Meanwhile, the state cabinet on Monday instructed the administration to ensure that people in the districts with rising Covid cases wear the protective gear. It, however, asked not to penalise the violators. Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Pune are some of the places where the test positivity rate is high.

India's cumulative toll

India reported 3,714 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,31,85,049. The death toll climbed to 5,24,708 with seven fresh fatalities, the data stated. India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. | READ MORE

