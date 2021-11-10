COVID-19: Kerala reports 7,540 cases, 48 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI As many as 76,380 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

Kerala recorded 7,540 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 50,34,858. The death toll increased to 34,621 with 48 new fatalities.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Tuesday was 7,841, which brought the total recoveries to 49,22,834 and the active cases dropped to 70,459, an official press release said.

As many as 76,380 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,151 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,083) and Kottayam (812).

Of the new cases, 47 were health workers, 30 from outside the state and 7,077 infected through contact, with the source of it not being clear in 386.

There are currently 2,21,733 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,16,046 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,687 in hospitals.

(with PTI inputs)

