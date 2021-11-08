Monday, November 08, 2021
     
Kerala reports 5,404 COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths

Kerala recorded 5,404 new coronavirus cases on Monday. The death toll increased to 33,978 with 80 new fatalities.

New Delhi Published on: November 08, 2021 18:28 IST
kerala covid cases
Image Source : PTI

Health worker collects swab sample of a construction worker for a COVID-19 test.

