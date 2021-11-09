Kerala reports 6,409 COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Health workers preparing to collect swab samples for Covid-19 tests in Kerala

Kerala recorded 6,409 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 50,27,318. The death toll increased to 34,362 with 47 new fatalities.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Monday was 6,319, which brought the total recoveries to 49,21,312 and the active cases dropped to 71,020, an official press release said.

As many as 68,692 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 972 cases followed by Kollam (789) and Ernakulam (767).

Of the new cases, 32 were health workers, 23 from outside the state and 5,988 infected through contact, with the source of it not being clear in 366.

There are currently 2,27,732 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,21,995 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,737 in hospitals.

