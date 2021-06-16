India reports 62,224 new COVID cases, over 1 lakh recoveries in 24 hours

India on Wednesday recorded 62,224 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,542 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,07,628 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,83,88,100. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,96,33,105 with 8,65,432 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,79,573. A total of 26,19,72,014 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|105
|4
|7049
|15
|126
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|75134
|4879
|1732948
|10567
|12052
|53
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2849
|40
|28934
|326
|155
|4
|4
|Assam
|41184
|475
|421378
|2906
|4028
|34
|5
|Bihar
|4360
|412
|704075
|813
|9514
|9
|6
|Chandigarh
|486
|21
|59917
|58
|797
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|11717
|943
|963113
|1544
|13342
|8
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|61
|2
|10408
|7
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3078
|148
|1403569
|364
|24851
|12
|10
|Goa
|4175
|231
|155926
|548
|2947
|10
|11
|Gujarat
|8884
|658
|802187
|1006
|10007
|4
|12
|Haryana
|3703
|374
|753584
|564
|9070
|38
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4050
|382
|191737
|691
|3410
|12
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|12407
|1125
|292114
|1830
|4205
|10
|15
|Jharkhand
|2646
|416
|336058
|596
|5089
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|162303
|9859
|2581559
|14785
|33148
|115
|17
|Kerala
|112792
|1456
|2623904
|13536
|11508
|166
|18
|Ladakh
|552
|20
|18898
|57
|199
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|484
|36
|8768
|96
|45
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|3610
|331
|776424
|528
|8615
|27
|21
|Maharashtra
|141440
|8982
|5669179
|15176
|114154
|1458
|22
|Manipur
|8744
|301
|51354
|476
|998
|8
|23
|Meghalaya
|4430
|99
|37579
|542
|750
|7
|24
|Mizoram
|3637
|45
|12191
|312
|71
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|2972
|229
|20423
|327
|459
|3
|26
|Odisha
|44358
|3436
|811780
|6799
|3388
|42
|27
|Puducherry
|4668
|279
|106828
|629
|1696
|5
|28
|Punjab
|10802
|1111
|562701
|1691
|15650
|48
|29
|Rajasthan
|5619
|848
|935658
|1006
|8856
|14
|30
|Sikkim
|3239
|67
|15136
|273
|284
|3
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|125215
|11669
|2223015
|23207
|30068
|267
|32
|Telangana
|19933
|528
|582993
|2070
|3510
|14
|33
|Tripura
|4886
|65
|54870
|596
|629
|5
|34
|Uttarakhand
|3642
|266
|326822
|515
|6985
|25
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|7221
|890
|1674072
|1104
|21914
|56
|36
|West Bengal
|20046
|1125
|1430949
|2068
|17049
|75
|Total#
|865432
|47946
|28388100
|107628
|379573
|2542
Meanwhile, the Indian equity market is showing an "unbreakbale nature" amid the second COVID-19 wave and the benchmark Sensex might well hit the 58,500 level by March next year, according to global wealth management major Julius Baer.
Emphasising that India is a "very strong market", Julius Baer MD and Head (Research) Mark Matthews also said companies' earnings would ultimately drive share prices.
Notwithstanding the second COVID-19 wave that has also impacted economic activities, the domestic equity market has been surging in recent months, with key indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- touching fresh lifetime highs.