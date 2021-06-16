India reports 62,224 new COVID cases, over 1 lakh recoveries in 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu: People crowd not adhering to social distancing norms gather to purchase vegetables at Narwal wholesale vegetable and fruit market

India on Wednesday recorded 62,224 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,542 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,07,628 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,83,88,100. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,96,33,105 with 8,65,432 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,79,573. A total of 26,19,72,014 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 105 4 7049 15 126 2 Andhra Pradesh 75134 4879 1732948 10567 12052 53 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2849 40 28934 326 155 4 4 Assam 41184 475 421378 2906 4028 34 5 Bihar 4360 412 704075 813 9514 9 6 Chandigarh 486 21 59917 58 797 3 7 Chhattisgarh 11717 943 963113 1544 13342 8 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 61 2 10408 7 4 9 Delhi 3078 148 1403569 364 24851 12 10 Goa 4175 231 155926 548 2947 10 11 Gujarat 8884 658 802187 1006 10007 4 12 Haryana 3703 374 753584 564 9070 38 13 Himachal Pradesh 4050 382 191737 691 3410 12 14 Jammu and Kashmir 12407 1125 292114 1830 4205 10 15 Jharkhand 2646 416 336058 596 5089 4 16 Karnataka 162303 9859 2581559 14785 33148 115 17 Kerala 112792 1456 2623904 13536 11508 166 18 Ladakh 552 20 18898 57 199 1 19 Lakshadweep 484 36 8768 96 45 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 3610 331 776424 528 8615 27 21 Maharashtra 141440 8982 5669179 15176 114154 1458 22 Manipur 8744 301 51354 476 998 8 23 Meghalaya 4430 99 37579 542 750 7 24 Mizoram 3637 45 12191 312 71 1 25 Nagaland 2972 229 20423 327 459 3 26 Odisha 44358 3436 811780 6799 3388 42 27 Puducherry 4668 279 106828 629 1696 5 28 Punjab 10802 1111 562701 1691 15650 48 29 Rajasthan 5619 848 935658 1006 8856 14 30 Sikkim 3239 67 15136 273 284 3 31 Tamil Nadu 125215 11669 2223015 23207 30068 267 32 Telangana 19933 528 582993 2070 3510 14 33 Tripura 4886 65 54870 596 629 5 34 Uttarakhand 3642 266 326822 515 6985 25 35 Uttar Pradesh 7221 890 1674072 1104 21914 56 36 West Bengal 20046 1125 1430949 2068 17049 75 Total# 865432 47946 28388100 107628 379573 2542

Meanwhile, the Indian equity market is showing an "unbreakbale nature" amid the second COVID-19 wave and the benchmark Sensex might well hit the 58,500 level by March next year, according to global wealth management major Julius Baer.

Emphasising that India is a "very strong market", Julius Baer MD and Head (Research) Mark Matthews also said companies' earnings would ultimately drive share prices.

Notwithstanding the second COVID-19 wave that has also impacted economic activities, the domestic equity market has been surging in recent months, with key indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- touching fresh lifetime highs.

