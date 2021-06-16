Wednesday, June 16, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India reports 62,224 new COVID cases, over 1 lakh recoveries in 24 hours

India reports 62,224 new COVID cases, over 1 lakh recoveries in 24 hours

Meanwhile, the Indian equity market is showing an "unbreakbale nature" amid the second COVID-19 wave and the benchmark Sensex might well hit the 58,500 level by March next year, according to global wealth management major Julius Baer.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 16, 2021 9:24 IST
covid19 cases in india
Image Source : PTI

Jammu: People crowd not adhering to social distancing norms gather to purchase vegetables at Narwal wholesale vegetable and fruit market

India on Wednesday recorded 62,224 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,542 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,07,628 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,83,88,100. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,96,33,105 with 8,65,432 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,79,573. A total of 26,19,72,014 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 105 7049 15  126  
2 Andhra Pradesh 75134 4879  1732948 10567  12052 53 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2849 40  28934 326  155
4 Assam 41184 475  421378 2906  4028 34 
5 Bihar 4360 412  704075 813  9514
6 Chandigarh 486 21  59917 58  797
7 Chhattisgarh 11717 943  963113 1544  13342
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 61 10408 4  
9 Delhi 3078 148  1403569 364  24851 12 
10 Goa 4175 231  155926 548  2947 10 
11 Gujarat 8884 658  802187 1006  10007
12 Haryana 3703 374  753584 564  9070 38 
13 Himachal Pradesh 4050 382  191737 691  3410 12 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 12407 1125  292114 1830  4205 10 
15 Jharkhand 2646 416  336058 596  5089
16 Karnataka 162303 9859  2581559 14785  33148 115 
17 Kerala 112792 1456  2623904 13536  11508 166 
18 Ladakh 552 20  18898 57  199
19 Lakshadweep 484 36  8768 96  45
20 Madhya Pradesh 3610 331  776424 528  8615 27 
21 Maharashtra 141440 8982  5669179 15176  114154 1458 
22 Manipur 8744 301  51354 476  998
23 Meghalaya 4430 99  37579 542  750
24 Mizoram 3637 45  12191 312  71
25 Nagaland 2972 229  20423 327  459
26 Odisha 44358 3436  811780 6799  3388 42 
27 Puducherry 4668 279  106828 629  1696
28 Punjab 10802 1111  562701 1691  15650 48 
29 Rajasthan 5619 848  935658 1006  8856 14 
30 Sikkim 3239 67  15136 273  284
31 Tamil Nadu 125215 11669  2223015 23207  30068 267 
32 Telangana 19933 528  582993 2070  3510 14 
33 Tripura 4886 65  54870 596  629
34 Uttarakhand 3642 266  326822 515  6985 25 
35 Uttar Pradesh 7221 890  1674072 1104  21914 56 
36 West Bengal 20046 1125  1430949 2068  17049 75 
Total# 865432 47946  28388100 107628  379573 2542

Meanwhile, the Indian equity market is showing an "unbreakbale nature" amid the second COVID-19 wave and the benchmark Sensex might well hit the 58,500 level by March next year, according to global wealth management major Julius Baer.

Emphasising that India is a "very strong market", Julius Baer MD and Head (Research) Mark Matthews also said companies' earnings would ultimately drive share prices.

Notwithstanding the second COVID-19 wave that has also impacted economic activities, the domestic equity market has been surging in recent months, with key indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- touching fresh lifetime highs.

Also Read | Delhi reports 228 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X