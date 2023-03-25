Covid-19: India records highest cases in 146 days with over 1500 new infections | Check active cases tally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Covid-19: India records highest cases in 146 days

Covid-19 in India: In what could be termed as an alarming situation, India on Friday recorded a single-day rise of 1,590 fresh coronaviruses, taking the tally of active cases of the infection to 8,601. According to the health ministry, this was the highest number of fresh cases in 146 days in the country.

Meanwhile, with six more fatalities, the death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,30,824, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am on Saturday. Among fatalities, three were reported from Maharashtra and one each recorded in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

India's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 4,47,02,257

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.33% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.23%. With the fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 4,47,02,257. The active cases account for 0.02% of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.79%, according to the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral infection has gone up to 4,41,62,832, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered to beneficiaries across the country.

