Covid19: India logs 1,580 fresh infections; active cases dip to 18,009

Covid19 : India saw a dip in active caseload with infections dropping to 18,009 from 19,613 while 1,580 fresh Covid cases were logged, Union Health Ministry data informed on Friday.

The country's tally of Covid cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,76,599).

The death toll has climbed to 5,31,753 with 12 fatalities which include those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 percent of the total infections.

The national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 percent, the ministry said, adding the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,28,417, while the case fatality rate was at 1.18 percent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

