  COVID-19: India reports 1,957 fresh infections; active cases dip to 27,374

COVID-19: The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2022 10:08 IST
Image Source : PTI Active Covid cases dip to 27,374

Highlights

  • The death toll climbed to 5,28,822 with eight fatalities
  • The fatalities include three deaths from Kerala
  • The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the county is now at 4,46,16,394

COVID-19: India logged 1,957 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,16,394, while the active cases dipped to 27,374, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,822 with eight fatalities which include three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. 

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 21 10568 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 138 26  2323662 28  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 12 66553 296  
4 Assam 2656   735063   8035  
5 Bihar 115 19  838294 12302  
6 Chandigarh 33 98030   1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 321 1162303 66  14137  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11582   4  
9 Delhi 390 1977292 62  26505  
10 Goa* 140 254213 10  3966  
11 Gujarat 707 1263822 76  11037
12 Haryana 203 15  1044398 48  10708
13 Himachal Pradesh 91 308026 11  4210  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 51 14  474382 17  4785  
15 Jharkhand 66 437031 11  5330  
16 Karnataka 2691 29  4022821 79  40288
17 Kerala*** 5200 359  6737381 980  71267  
18 Ladakh 21 29111 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 89 11  1043593 20  10773  
21 Maharashtra 2432 66  7974195 164  148358
22 Manipur 11 137666 2149  
23 Meghalaya 26 95074 1622  
24 Mizoram 67 24  237794 30  723  
25 Nagaland 2 35180   781  
26 Odisha 551 15  1325205 94  9199  
27 Puducherry 158 172723 1974  
28 Punjab** 171 764128 18  17917  
29 Rajasthan 273 11  1303606 32  9644  
30 Sikkim 24 43694 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 4570 137  3544637 466  38048  
32 Telangana 503 14  833997 73  4111  
33 Tripura 14 106865   939  
34 Uttarakhand 982 440545 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 362 70  2102649 90  23623  
36 West Bengal 1691 151  2092752 250  21516
Total# 27374 705  44060198 2654  528822 5

(With inputs from PTI)

