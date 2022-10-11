COVID-19: India reports 1,957 fresh infections; active cases dip to 27,374

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Active Covid cases dip to 27,374

COVID-19: India logged 1,957 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,16,394, while the active cases dipped to 27,374, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,822 with eight fatalities which include three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 21 4 10568 4 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 138 26 2323662 28 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 12 1 66553 1 296 4 Assam 2656 735063 8035 5 Bihar 115 19 838294 5 12302 6 Chandigarh 33 3 98030 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 321 5 1162303 66 14137 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11582 4 9 Delhi 390 5 1977292 62 26505 10 Goa* 140 3 254213 10 3966 11 Gujarat 707 9 1263822 76 11037 1 12 Haryana 203 15 1044398 48 10708 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 91 4 308026 11 4210 14 Jammu and Kashmir 51 14 474382 17 4785 15 Jharkhand 66 2 437031 11 5330 16 Karnataka 2691 29 4022821 79 40288 1 17 Kerala*** 5200 359 6737381 980 71267 18 Ladakh 21 2 29111 2 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 89 11 1043593 20 10773 21 Maharashtra 2432 66 7974195 164 148358 1 22 Manipur 11 1 137666 2 2149 23 Meghalaya 26 3 95074 3 1622 24 Mizoram 67 24 237794 30 723 25 Nagaland 2 1 35180 781 26 Odisha 551 15 1325205 94 9199 27 Puducherry 158 3 172723 4 1974 28 Punjab** 171 8 764128 18 17917 29 Rajasthan 273 11 1303606 32 9644 30 Sikkim 24 1 43694 3 498 31 Tamil Nadu 4570 137 3544637 466 38048 32 Telangana 503 14 833997 73 4111 33 Tripura 14 3 106865 939 34 Uttarakhand 982 2 440545 5 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 362 70 2102649 90 23623 36 West Bengal 1691 151 2092752 250 21516 1 Total# 27374 705 44060198 2654 528822 5

