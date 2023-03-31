India logs in 3,095 new Covid cases for 2nd consecutive day; positivity rate 2.61%

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Covid scare: India logs in 3,095 new cases for 2nd consecutive day; positivity rate 2.61%

With the passing of another day, India logged 3,095 fresh cases the highest single-day rise since August last year. The active cases reached 15,208, cases while the death toll stood at 5,30,867 with the country registering five deaths according to Union Health ministry data updated on Friday.

Out of the five deaths, one each reported by Goa and Gujarat and three reconciled by Kerala, in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am said. The daily positivity was recorded at 2.61 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.91 per cent.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,15,786). The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is at 4.41 crore (4,41,69,711) while the case fatality was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry website, 220.65 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide drive so far.

