  • Fire breaks out at LIC office in Mumbai's Vile Parle; no casualty reported
  • Terrorists fired at and critically injured a Policeman in Srinagar
  • IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Odisha till May 10 as east coast braces for cyclone
  • Chittorgarh explosives recovery case: NIA conducts searches at 11 locations in MP
  • Price of 14.2 kg Domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 50 with effect from today. The domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 999.50/cylinder
India logs 3,805 new COVID cases, 22 deaths in last 24 hours

India reports 3,805 fresh cases, 3,168 recoveries, and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours.

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a beneficiary, at a government polyclinic in Gurugram. 

Covid-19 cases in India: India reports 3,805 fresh cases, 3,168 recoveries, and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 20,303

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year and three crore on June 23.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

