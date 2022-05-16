Monday, May 16, 2022
     
India logs 2,202 new COVID cases, 27 deaths in past 24 hours; active cases at 17,317

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has reached 1,91,37,34,314.

Vani Mehrotra Edited by: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra
New Delhi Published on: May 16, 2022 9:09 IST
India covid19 cases
Image Source : PTI

Prayagraj: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a passenger for Covid-19 testing amid a surge in coronavirus case

Highlights

  • The death toll climbed to 5,24,241, with 27 fresh fatalities
  • The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections
  • The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent

With 2,202 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of active cases dipped to 17,317, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. 

The death toll climbed to 5,24,241, with 27 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.62 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,82,243, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has reached 1,91,37,34,314.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 9908 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 92 13  2305010 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4   64203   296      
4 Assam 2   716232   7986      
5 Bihar 35 818375 10  12256      
6 Chandigarh 87 90982 11  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 20 1138280 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 3762 174  1870401 784  26195   3
10 Goa 75 241665 12  3832      
11 Gujarat 214 1213563 37  10944      
12 Haryana 1798 154  986778 456  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 78   280732 4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 55 449339 4752   1
15 Jharkhand 31 429945 5318      
16 Karnataka 1891 23  3907679 103  40105      
17 Kerala*** 3398 6474403 401  69385   22 22
18 Ladakh 7 28021 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 262 18  1030948 24  10735      
21 Maharashtra 1518 79  7731467 175  147855   1
22 Manipur 8   135102   2120      
23 Meghalaya 13   92214   1593      
24 Mizoram 270 227033 697      
25 Nagaland 2   34731   760      
26 Odisha 178 1279000 20  9126      
27 Puducherry 15 163835   1962      
28 Punjab 160 742162 27  17751      
29 Rajasthan 497 61  1274655 94  9554      
30 Sikkim 7   38702   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 359 49  3416237 79  38025      
32 Telangana 408 16  788080 44  4111      
33 Tripura 0 99964 923      
34 Uttarakhand 508 11  429510 7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1145 29  2053059 182  23513      
36 West Bengal 416 1997241 45  21203      
Total# 17317 375  42582243 2550  524241 22 27

