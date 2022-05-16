India logs 2,202 new COVID cases, 27 deaths in past 24 hours; active cases at 17,317

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prayagraj: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a passenger for Covid-19 testing amid a surge in coronavirus case

Highlights The death toll climbed to 5,24,241, with 27 fresh fatalities

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent

With 2,202 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of active cases dipped to 17,317, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,241, with 27 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.62 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,82,243, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has reached 1,91,37,34,314.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 1 9908 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 92 13 2305010 5 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 64203 296 4 Assam 2 716232 7986 5 Bihar 35 3 818375 10 12256 6 Chandigarh 87 3 90982 11 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 20 8 1138280 8 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 3762 174 1870401 784 26195 3 3 10 Goa 75 2 241665 12 3832 11 Gujarat 214 4 1213563 37 10944 12 Haryana 1798 154 986778 456 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 78 280732 8 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 55 3 449339 9 4752 1 1 15 Jharkhand 31 3 429945 4 5318 16 Karnataka 1891 23 3907679 103 40105 17 Kerala*** 3398 5 6474403 401 69385 22 22 18 Ladakh 7 1 28021 1 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 262 18 1030948 24 10735 21 Maharashtra 1518 79 7731467 175 147855 1 1 22 Manipur 8 135102 2120 23 Meghalaya 13 92214 1593 24 Mizoram 270 1 227033 7 697 25 Nagaland 2 34731 760 26 Odisha 178 6 1279000 20 9126 27 Puducherry 15 3 163835 1962 28 Punjab 160 5 742162 27 17751 29 Rajasthan 497 61 1274655 94 9554 30 Sikkim 7 38702 452 31 Tamil Nadu 359 49 3416237 79 38025 32 Telangana 408 16 788080 44 4111 33 Tripura 0 1 99964 1 923 34 Uttarakhand 508 11 429510 2 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1145 29 2053059 182 23513 36 West Bengal 416 5 1997241 45 21203 Total# 17317 375 42582243 2550 524241 5 22 27

